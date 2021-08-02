Net asset value as per July 31, 2021
On July 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 315 per share.
The closing price on July 30, 2021, was SEK 343.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 329.70 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 2, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
August 2, 2021
