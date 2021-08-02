Net asset value as per July 31, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 02.08.2021, 10:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 10:00 | On July 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 315 per share. The closing price on July 30, 2021, was SEK 343.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 329.70 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, August 2, 2021 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Attachment Substansvarde_210802_eng



