Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential

The first ever high resolution airborne geophysics survey on Elizabeth has identified the potential for a much larger scale gold system that significantly increases the footprint and depth extensions of potential gold mineralisation

The Blue Creek Porphyry intrusion, which hosts the high-grade gold mineralisation at Elizabeth likely covers an area >4x its previously known extent

The Blue Creek Porphyry appears to extend at least 2km below surface (ie, approximately 10x deeper than currently drill-tested)

Two additional anomalies have been identified as potential intrusive bodies similar to the Blue Creek Porphyry. These two anomalies show strong continuity along strike and are also extensive at depth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the results of the first ever high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical surveys completed over the entire Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne - Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km 2 project is characterised as a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold system that presents itself in relatively wide (typically ~1-5m wide) vein sets. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne - Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km away), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of 50 years.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The results of the geophysical surveys show that the intrusive system that hosts the gold veins at Elizabeth is much larger and extends much deeper than previously thought. There are also two additional large-scale anomalies within the project licence. The results highlight the potential for Elizabeth to complement its high-grade nature with very large scale."

Airborne Geophysical Surveys and Interpretation

In June 2021, Precision GeoSurveys Inc. was contracted to complete airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys over the Elizabeth Gold Project and completed 97 lines for a total of 735 line-kilometres. Flight lines are oriented east-west with north-south tie lines and spaced 200 metres across the entire 115km 2 Elizabeth property. Over the Elizabeth Main and Elizabeth East Zones a line spacing of 100 metres was flown to increase the resolution and detail over these zones (see Figure 3 below). The airborne magnetic survey data was reviewed and interpreted by Insight Geophysics Inc. using 3D magnetization vector inversion (MVI) modelling.