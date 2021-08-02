Medios AG: Strong growth in the first half of 2021 - revenue guidance slightly increased

Berlin, August 2, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year following a very good revenue performance in the first half of the year. Based on preliminary figures, the Company now expects consolidated revenue of €1.2 to 1.3 billion (previously €1.15 to 1.20 billion). The earnings guidance, however, remains unchanged due to slightly increased investments for future growth. Thus, Medios expects an EBITDA pre1 of €38 to 39 million and an EBT pre1 of €31 to 32 million.



Preliminary consolidated revenue in the first half of the year rose significantly by 117% to €634.9 million (previous year: €292.9 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA pre1 increased even more significantly by 182% to €18.3 million (previous year €6.5 million), which corresponds to a margin of 2.9% (previous year 2.2%). The continuous and sustained increase in the profit margins since the Corona-related decline in the second quarter of 2020 is particularly pleasing, with both revenue and earnings reaching new highs.



Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO: "We are very happy with the strong and profitable growth throughout the first half of 2021, but especially in the second quarter. The development reflects the continuous increase in key revenue and earnings figures compared to all relevant comparative periods. We expect the positive business development to continue in the coming months. In addition to our organic growth, acquisitions also remain in focus."



Further information will be published as part of the half-year financial report on August 12, 2021.



1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

