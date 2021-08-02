checkAd

NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update

  • NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, increasing by 124.5% year-over-year
  • Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of July 31, 2021 reached 125,528

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced its July 2021 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, representing a strong 124.5% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,702 ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,669 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,560 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of July 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 125,528 vehicles.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021.

