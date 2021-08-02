ePresentation of the results of the in-vitro study regarding the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon® E (Veregen®) at the 31st German Skin Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021

Strausberg (ots) - Aresus Pharma GmbH, a company of DERMAGO Holding GmbH,

announced today that the abstract "Inhibition of cell-proliferation and cell

viability by Polyphenon E ® (Veregen®) in cutaneous SCC cell lines" has been

accepted as an e-poster short presentation at the 31st German Skin Cancer

Congress.



In the study, the authors around PD Dr. Eberle and Prof. Dr. Stockfleth were

able to demonstrate that Polyphenon® E induces a concentration-dependent

inhibition of cell proliferation and cell viability in four different squamous

cell carcinoma cell lines (SCL-I, SCL-II, SCC-12 and SCC-13). These new results

support the previously known broad mode of action of Polyphenon® E¹, a defined

extract from green tea leaves. From the above findings, the authors conclude a

potential effectiveness of Polyphenon® E in the indication actinic keratosis

(AK). PD Dr. Eberle will be presenting the results at the 31st German Skin

Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021 at 8.00 (CET).







(Veregen®) with the European Skin Cancer Foundation and Charité Berlin to

characterise the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon ® E

in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma cells.



The abstract, discussing the detailed results of the study, will be published

after the event.



"Polyphenon® E", "defined extract from green tea leaves" and "Sinecatechins" are

synonyms for the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Veregen®.



Veregen® (Polyphenon ® E) is currently approved for the topical treatment of

external genital and perianal warts (condylomata acuminata) in immunocompetent

patients older than 18 years of age. Worldwide sales partnerships have been

established for more than 20 countries.



Pre-stages of malignant skin cancer such as actinic keratosis (AK) are one of

the most common skin conditions treated by dermatologists. The past decade has

seen a marked rise in actinic keratoses. In addition to etiological factors such

as chronic UV exposure, the reason for this is the demographic change with a

higher proportion of elderly population. It is assumed that 1.7m people are

currently under dermatological treatment for AK in Germany. However, the number

of patients who actually suffer from AK is much higher and will continue to rise

in the years to come in line with the demographic structure.²



Current market assessments for topical pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of

actinic keratoses are at more than double the sales value compared to genital

warts.³



