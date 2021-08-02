checkAd

ePresentation of the results of the in-vitro study regarding the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon® E (Veregen®) at the 31st German Skin Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021

Strausberg (ots) - Aresus Pharma GmbH, a company of DERMAGO Holding GmbH,
announced today that the abstract "Inhibition of cell-proliferation and cell
viability by Polyphenon E ® (Veregen®) in cutaneous SCC cell lines" has been
accepted as an e-poster short presentation at the 31st German Skin Cancer
Congress.

In the study, the authors around PD Dr. Eberle and Prof. Dr. Stockfleth were
able to demonstrate that Polyphenon® E induces a concentration-dependent
inhibition of cell proliferation and cell viability in four different squamous
cell carcinoma cell lines (SCL-I, SCL-II, SCC-12 and SCC-13). These new results
support the previously known broad mode of action of Polyphenon® E¹, a defined
extract from green tea leaves. From the above findings, the authors conclude a
potential effectiveness of Polyphenon® E in the indication actinic keratosis
(AK). PD Dr. Eberle will be presenting the results at the 31st German Skin
Cancer Congress on 10 September 2021 at 8.00 (CET).

Aresus Pharma GmbH has entered into a research agreement on Polyphenon® E
(Veregen®) with the European Skin Cancer Foundation and Charité Berlin to
characterise the anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic effects of Polyphenon ® E
in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma cells.

The abstract, discussing the detailed results of the study, will be published
after the event.

"Polyphenon® E", "defined extract from green tea leaves" and "Sinecatechins" are
synonyms for the active pharmaceutical ingredient of Veregen®.

Veregen® (Polyphenon ® E) is currently approved for the topical treatment of
external genital and perianal warts (condylomata acuminata) in immunocompetent
patients older than 18 years of age. Worldwide sales partnerships have been
established for more than 20 countries.

Pre-stages of malignant skin cancer such as actinic keratosis (AK) are one of
the most common skin conditions treated by dermatologists. The past decade has
seen a marked rise in actinic keratoses. In addition to etiological factors such
as chronic UV exposure, the reason for this is the demographic change with a
higher proportion of elderly population. It is assumed that 1.7m people are
currently under dermatological treatment for AK in Germany. However, the number
of patients who actually suffer from AK is much higher and will continue to rise
in the years to come in line with the demographic structure.²

Current market assessments for topical pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of
actinic keratoses are at more than double the sales value compared to genital
warts.³

¹ Rosen 2012, Tyring 2012, 2014, ² S3 Guidline actinic keratosis and squamous
cell carcinoma of the skin, ³ Own calculations, IQVIA

