Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") announces the closing of the divestment

of its virgin fiber-based cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and

Baiersbronn, Germany, to a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital

Management, L.P. The divestment is in line with MM's strategy to focus on new

acquisitions and growth capex.



The mills Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about

245kt of virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and

employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.







