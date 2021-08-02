EANS-News Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Divestment of Eerbeek and Baiersbronn board mills finalized
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.08.2021, 10:10 | 26 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") announces the closing of the divestment
of its virgin fiber-based cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and
Baiersbronn, Germany, to a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital
Management, L.P. The divestment is in line with MM's strategy to focus on new
acquisitions and growth capex.
The mills Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about
245kt of virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and
employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.
Further inquiry note:
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4983258
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
Vienna - The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") announces the closing of the divestment
of its virgin fiber-based cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and
Baiersbronn, Germany, to a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital
Management, L.P. The divestment is in line with MM's strategy to focus on new
acquisitions and growth capex.
The mills Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about
245kt of virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and
employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached EUR 195 million in 2020.
Further inquiry note:
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck
Investor Relations
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180
e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/4983258
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0