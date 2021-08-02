checkAd

Prosafe SE Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Financial process on track

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 10:10  |  25   |   |   

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 16 July 2021 to Prosafe SE's and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd.'s ("PRPL") applications for leave of the Singapore Court to convene meetings of its creditors to vote on proposed schemes of arrangement pursuant to section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act in HC/ OS 711/ 2021 and HC/ OS 712/2021 (the "Convening Applications").

At the Convening Applications hearing today, the Singapore Court granted the Convening Applications in full. Among other things, the Singapore Court made the following orders:

1. Leave be granted to Prosafe SE and PRPL to convene the Scheme Meetings pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between Prosafe SE or PRPL and their respective Scheme Creditors;

2. The Scheme Meetings be convened on or before 10 weeks from 2 August 2021;

3. In the event that the Schemes are approved (with or without modifications) by the Scheme Creditors, on the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the Singapore Companies Act, Prosafe SE and PRPL be at liberty to apply to the Singapore Court, by summons in the proceedings, that the Schemes be approved by order of Court so as to be binding on Prosafe SE, PRPL and on all the Scheme Creditors;

4. That Mr David Chew, c/o DHC Capital Pte. Ltd., 80 Raffles Place #43-01, UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, be appointed as Chairperson of the Scheme Meetings and to report the results of the Scheme Meetings to the Singapore Court, as well as do all things necessary for the purposes of recognition in any foreign recognition proceedings, whether in Norway or any other jurisdiction; and

5. There be liberty to apply.

Prosafe SE and PRPL will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on the financial process and the matters above. Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or update on the process.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 2 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Financial process on track Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 16 July 2021 to Prosafe SE's and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd.'s ("PRPL") applications for leave of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board