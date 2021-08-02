checkAd

EVO Payments Completes Acquisition of Anderson Zaks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 11:00  |  21   |   |   

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today the acquisition of Anderson Zaks Limited (“Anderson Zaks”), a leading UK-based omnichannel payment gateway.

Founded in 1997, Anderson Zaks enables card acceptance through its relationships with leading independent software vendors (ISVs) across the UK, Ireland, and Continental Europe. The gateway, which supports most leading POS terminal devices, drives payment acceptance for merchants in key retail verticals, including hospitality, pharmacy, venues, ticketing, and general retail, among others. Anderson Zaks currently services the ticketing needs of some of the UK’s most renowned music, cultural, and sporting events for digital payment acceptance.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Anderson Zaks, which will expand our tech-enabled payment capabilities and broaden our ISV network in the UK and across Europe,” stated Darren Wilson, EVO’s President, International. “As we continue to grow our European ISV business, we will leverage Anderson Zaks’ proprietary integrations to better service our existing merchants and to sign new merchants interested in adopting tech-enabled payments.”

“We are very excited to be joining EVO’s international organization to be able to offer our leading gateway solutions to EVO’s extensive customer base across Europe,” added Iain High, CEO, Anderson Zaks. “As a result of the acquisition, our merchants will also benefit from access to EVO’s proprietary capabilities, resulting in a more seamless payments experience for their businesses.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the ability of EVO to integrate Anderson Zaks’ business; the ability of EVO to implement its plans and other expectations with respect to Anderson Zaks’ business; and the other risks, uncertainties and important factors contained and identified (including under the heading "Risk Factors") in EVO’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof and, except for EVO’s ongoing obligations under applicable securities laws, EVO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

About EVO Payments, Inc.
 EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

EVO Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVO Payments Completes Acquisition of Anderson Zaks EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today the acquisition of Anderson Zaks Limited (“Anderson Zaks”), a leading UK-based omnichannel payment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
EVO Payments Completes Acquisition of Anderson Zaks
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten