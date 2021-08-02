RADA Reports Record Q2/2021 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Quarterly revenues up 61% year-over-year and a 12% increase from the previous quarter to $28.3 million

Gross margin improved to 40% compared with 36% in the year-ago quarter

A $6.0 million deferred tax asset was recorded in Q2 in view of RADA’s continued profitability.

Net income of $10.4 million compared with $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, margin improved to 22% compared with 10% in the year-ago quarter and 19% in the previous quarter

Quarter-end net cash position of $95.7 million

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are happy with our ongoing financial performance and growth, and 2021 is proceeding according to our plans. In particular, the strong improvement in our EBITDA margin demonstrates the operating leverage in our business model. Given the current global shortage of components and the ongoing need to mitigate against any Covid-19 pandemic impact on our supply chains, we took the decision to strategically increase inventory levels to ensure availability of components for our ongoing production plans. We look forward to continued growth driven by the positive trends in our markets, especially in the USA.”



2021 Second Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $28.3 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 61%.

Gross profit totaled $11.3 million in the quarter (40% of revenues), an increase of 81% compared to gross profit of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 (36% of revenues).



Operating income was $4.5 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Income tax – A $6.0 million deferred tax asset was recorded in the second quarter in view of RADA’s continued profitability.

Net income was $10.4 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

2021 First Half Summary

Revenues totaled $53.5 million in the first half of 2021 compared with revenues of $32.6 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 64%.

Gross profit totaled $21.2 million in the first half (40% of revenues), an increase of 83% compared to gross profit of $11.6 million in the first half of 2020 (36% of revenues).

Operating income was $8.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to operating income of $0.7 million in the first half of 2020.

Income tax – A deferred tax asset of $6 million was recorded in view of RADA’s continued profitability.

Net income in the first half was $14.2 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the first half of 2020.



As of June 30, 2021, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $95.7 million compared to $35.8 million as of year-end 2020.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drones applications.

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.





RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) Audited Income from operations before tax $ 8,177



$



877 $ 4,405 $ 707 $ 5,640 Financial income (expenses), net (122 ) (197 ) 97 (73 ) (167 ) Depreciation 1,599 1,014 843 541 2,289 Employees non-cash option compensation 1,327 682 855 401 1,436 Other non-cash amortization 135 232 127 169 476 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,116 $ 2,608 $ 6,327 $ 1,745 $ 9,674

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





ASSETS June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,655 $ 36,289 Restricted cash 576 567 Trade receivables 20,161 14,095 Contract assets 157 756 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,273 1,637 Inventories 31,593 28,783 Total current assets 149,415 82,127 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Investment in subsidiary 3,000 - Long-term receivables and other deposits 245 230 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,473 13,968 Deferred tax assets 6,038 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,947 10,581 Total long-term assets 37,703 24,779 Total assets $ 187,118 $ 106,906 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan $ - $ 454 Trade payables 16,648 10,603 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,725 9,855 Advances from customers 4,360 2,323 Contract liabilities 172 232 Operating lease short-term liabilities 2,276 1,885 Total current liabilities 33,181 25,352 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities 775 789 Operating lease long-term liabilities 9,651 8,732 Total long-term liabilities 10,426 9,521 RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 49,253,171 at June 30, 2021 and 43,724,446 at December 31, 2020 respectively 488 440 Additional paid-in capital 202,159 144,944 Accumulated deficit (59,136 ) (73,351 ) Total equity 143,511 72,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,118 $ 106,906



