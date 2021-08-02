checkAd

KX Named Official Supplier Of Real-time Data Analytics To Alpine F1 Team In Global Partnership Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 11:00  |  16   |   |   

-  Alpine F1 Team is pleased to partner with KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics.

-  KX will become the team's official supplier of real-time analytics software and services.

-  The announcement comes after an 18-month project where the KX streaming analytics platform was deployed across the entire Alpine F1 Team organization.

-  Alpine F1 Team looks forward to working with KX to enable real-time data capture and analysis of millions of data points to perform ahead of the competition.

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced a partnership with Alpine F1 Team as official supplier of real-time analytics software and services. The KX technology enables real-time data capture and analysis of millions of data points across thousands of sensors for split-second decision-making during races, as well as for off-track operational improvements.

The KX platform can capture, analyse, model and visualize track data faster than a live video stream can be broadcast from a race

The announcement comes after an 18-month project where the KX streaming analytics platform was deployed across the entire Alpine F1 Team organization, in France for the power unit and in the UK for chassis and transmission. KX software is used to capture and analyze data across driver simulators, wind-tunnels, dynometers, telemetry instruments and sensors. With its ultra-high performance, extreme low latency and incredibly small footprint, the KX platform can capture, analyse, model and visualize track data faster than a live video stream can be broadcast from a race.

The KX logo will appear on Alpine F1 Team's garage environment, symbolising the official kick-off of this multi-year, multi-faceted relationship.

Laurent Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, Alpine: "We are delighted to welcome on board KX to the Alpine family. In a sport where winning is measured in fractions of a second, this partnership will help Alpine F1 Team perform ahead of the competition. We look forward to working with them as we collectively strive for greater performance in all areas."

Nathan Sykes, Business Systems and Data Science Director, IT Enstone, Alpine F1 Team: "In such a highly technical and highly regulated sport, the ability to make faster and better decisions is a game changer. The relationship we have with KX has matured over the last few years and the power of their advanced sub-second analytics and maths engine running in our Azure cloud, has consolidated its position as our tool of choice for our holistic data science platform. KX delivers true end-to-end real-time analytics with unrivalled speed of data ingestion and capture, advanced modelling and predictive analysis as well as visualization of insights. This means we can spot and react to problems before they happen and identify opportunities to increase performance, all in milliseconds. We're already seeing significant benefits from using the KX platform and we're looking forward to scaling up the deployment to continue driving the team forward."

Gerry Buggy, Chief Strategy and Product Officer KX: "We are excited to be working with Alpine F1 Team to help them enhance on-track and operational performance through real-time data analytics. This partnership strengthens our existing relationship, and we look forward to developing the platform to drive on and off-track success."

About KX
KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organizations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com.

About Alpine F1 Team
 Alpine F1 Team is the Formula 1 entry for Alpine Racing Limited/s.a.s. competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Previously Renault F1 Team, the team has raced in Formula 1 since 1977, starting more than 400 Grands Prix, winning 35 races and claiming world championship titles in 2005 and 2006. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will be the first under the Alpine name with drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso at the wheel of the A521 car.

Contact: HCordner@kx.com / Pwooding@kx.com

KX Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585404/KX_Platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508748/KX_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KX Named Official Supplier Of Real-time Data Analytics To Alpine F1 Team In Global Partnership Agreement -  Alpine F1 Team is pleased to partner with KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics. -  KX will become the team's official supplier of real-time analytics software and services. -  The announcement comes after an 18-month project …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Camellia Plc: Purchase of Bardsley England, the UK's second largest apple supplier
1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...