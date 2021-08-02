checkAd

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Toney Jennings as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021   

Brandon Hart to Assume Role of Chief Technology Officer

Fleming Island, Florida, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architect, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) announced today that Toney Jennings has been selected as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.  In addition, the Company has appointed Brandon Hart as the Chief Technology Officer, replacing Robert Adams, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

Jennings will assume the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer immediately.  Jennings will focus on Everything Blockchain’s worldwide expansion of services and operations, along with the development and consolidation of the recent acquisitions, combining Blockchain protocols, Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) products into Everything Blockchain’s core product solution.  With more than 30 employees and consultants in operation, expansion of the Company’s “C” level positions is warranted.

Jennings is a cybersecurity pioneer that has been leading teams in the cybersecurity and information technology fields for over 30 years.  Prior to his involvement in developing of the world’s first Zero Trust Data Platform, he was CEO of Encryptics, Inc which developed rights-managed data encryption and protection solutions.  He was also Chairman of SignaCert, Inc., having purchased the IP and assets from Harris Corporation, SignaCert delivered comprehensive and affordable compliance verification and continuous monitoring solutions to both enterprise and government customers.  One of his earlier successes was as a founder, CEO, and Chairman of WheelGroup Corporation, the creators of the first commercially available intrusion detection system, delivered through its successful sale to Cisco Systems (CSCO). After the sale to CSCO, Jennings took his hard driving management style to road racing where he became an owner/driver with numerous wins and podium finishes both as an amateur and later as a professional in the Rolex Grand Am series. Jennings' motto “go fast, go hard, or get out of my way” is contagious across his management team.

