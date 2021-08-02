GES Acquires Aqwise in a Strategic Move to Form a Leading Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technology Group
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.08.2021, 11:10 | 15 | 0 |
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - GES CEO, Michael Dayan, explained that the
Aqwise acquisition positions GES as a leading, dominant player in the Water,
Industrial & Municipal Wastewater Market in Israel and worldwide
GES (https://ges.co.il/?noredirect=true) , which operates in the desalination,
water treatment and wastewater sector announced today that it has signed an
agreement to acquire Aqwise (https://www.aqwise.com/) , which over the past
decade has achieved its status as one of Israel's leading, rapidly-growing
technology companies in the global water and wastewater treatment Sector.
Aqwise acquisition positions GES as a leading, dominant player in the Water,
Industrial & Municipal Wastewater Market in Israel and worldwide
GES (https://ges.co.il/?noredirect=true) , which operates in the desalination,
water treatment and wastewater sector announced today that it has signed an
agreement to acquire Aqwise (https://www.aqwise.com/) , which over the past
decade has achieved its status as one of Israel's leading, rapidly-growing
technology companies in the global water and wastewater treatment Sector.
GES, which is fully owned by the Generation Capital Fund (TASE: GNRS), which is
traded at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is the environmental branch of Generation
Capital.
The acquisition of Aqwise comes in the wake of the latest deals GES has done in
Israel, including the acquisition of Dekel Infrastructures, owner of a household
solid waste sorting facility in the Jerusalem area and a contaminated soil
treatment plant, and the acquisition of Derech Hayam, owner of the desalination
plant in Palmachim in exchange for a total of approximately NIS 255 million.
Michael Dayan , GES CEO, said today that the combination of Aqwise's engineering
capabilities, the range of specialized technologies and its sizable global
footprint, coupled with GES's robust executive capabilities and Generation's
financial backing, are going to facilitate the delivery of a complete portfolio
of services in the water and wastewater sectors to Tier-1 industrial customers,
to municipalities and to other players dealing with environment-related
challenges, including operational aspects and long-term financing.
The combined group will be a leader both in the industrial and municipal
wastewater treatment market as well as in the water treatment market in Israel.
Aqwise will continue to operate as a separate entity, as a subsidiary
wholly-owned by GES.
Elad Frenkel , Aqwise CEO, said today that there are very few companies in the
world with a clear business focus in the water sector, which offer such a broad
range of technological solutions and have such extensive international presence.
Frenkel added that combined with the synergies and robust financial backing of
GES, there is no doubt Aqwise, alongside with Aqana its anaerobic specialist
subsidiary in the Netherlands, would be able to continue its rapid growth and
further increase its global presence.
About GES - GES is a company wholly owned by the Generation Capital Fund. It was
founded in 1988 and is one of the Israel's oldest companies in the water,
wastewater and environmental sector. Over the past year, GES has exhibited
traded at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is the environmental branch of Generation
Capital.
The acquisition of Aqwise comes in the wake of the latest deals GES has done in
Israel, including the acquisition of Dekel Infrastructures, owner of a household
solid waste sorting facility in the Jerusalem area and a contaminated soil
treatment plant, and the acquisition of Derech Hayam, owner of the desalination
plant in Palmachim in exchange for a total of approximately NIS 255 million.
Michael Dayan , GES CEO, said today that the combination of Aqwise's engineering
capabilities, the range of specialized technologies and its sizable global
footprint, coupled with GES's robust executive capabilities and Generation's
financial backing, are going to facilitate the delivery of a complete portfolio
of services in the water and wastewater sectors to Tier-1 industrial customers,
to municipalities and to other players dealing with environment-related
challenges, including operational aspects and long-term financing.
The combined group will be a leader both in the industrial and municipal
wastewater treatment market as well as in the water treatment market in Israel.
Aqwise will continue to operate as a separate entity, as a subsidiary
wholly-owned by GES.
Elad Frenkel , Aqwise CEO, said today that there are very few companies in the
world with a clear business focus in the water sector, which offer such a broad
range of technological solutions and have such extensive international presence.
Frenkel added that combined with the synergies and robust financial backing of
GES, there is no doubt Aqwise, alongside with Aqana its anaerobic specialist
subsidiary in the Netherlands, would be able to continue its rapid growth and
further increase its global presence.
About GES - GES is a company wholly owned by the Generation Capital Fund. It was
founded in 1988 and is one of the Israel's oldest companies in the water,
wastewater and environmental sector. Over the past year, GES has exhibited
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0