GES Acquires Aqwise in a Strategic Move to Form a Leading Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technology Group

GES, which is fully owned by the Generation Capital Fund (TASE: GNRS), which istraded at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is the environmental branch of GenerationCapital.The acquisition of Aqwise comes in the wake of the latest deals GES has done inIsrael, including the acquisition of Dekel Infrastructures, owner of a householdsolid waste sorting facility in the Jerusalem area and a contaminated soiltreatment plant, and the acquisition of Derech Hayam, owner of the desalinationplant in Palmachim in exchange for a total of approximately NIS 255 million.Michael Dayan , GES CEO, said today that the combination of Aqwise's engineeringcapabilities, the range of specialized technologies and its sizable globalfootprint, coupled with GES's robust executive capabilities and Generation'sfinancial backing, are going to facilitate the delivery of a complete portfolioof services in the water and wastewater sectors to Tier-1 industrial customers,to municipalities and to other players dealing with environment-relatedchallenges, including operational aspects and long-term financing.The combined group will be a leader both in the industrial and municipalwastewater treatment market as well as in the water treatment market in Israel.Aqwise will continue to operate as a separate entity, as a subsidiarywholly-owned by GES.Elad Frenkel , Aqwise CEO, said today that there are very few companies in theworld with a clear business focus in the water sector, which offer such a broadrange of technological solutions and have such extensive international presence.Frenkel added that combined with the synergies and robust financial backing ofGES, there is no doubt Aqwise, alongside with Aqana its anaerobic specialistsubsidiary in the Netherlands, would be able to continue its rapid growth andfurther increase its global presence.About GES - GES is a company wholly owned by the Generation Capital Fund. It wasfounded in 1988 and is one of the Israel's oldest companies in the water,wastewater and environmental sector. Over the past year, GES has exhibited