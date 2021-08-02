checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Evotec SE Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec SE Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares

02-Aug-2021 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) announces that it confidentially submitted a Registration Statement on Form F-1 ("Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a proposed offering and sale in the United States of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.

Evotec's shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment. Evotec will seek a secondary listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "EVO". The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Evotec's authorized capital. The first day of trading of the ADSs is expected to occur during the second half of 2021, however, this timing remains subject to change.

The ADSs referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a registration statement on Form F-1 approved by the SEC. In accordance with applicable capital markets requirements, Evotec will announce when the registration statement has been approved by the SEC, including further details, such as final number and price of ADS.

- End of the ad hoc release -

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and other applicable securities laws. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This public disclosure of inside information does not constitute a prospectus.

