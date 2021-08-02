checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Excellence in Enlightened Growth Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.   

"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe that transformation truly arises from responsible decision making. These companies have demonstrated commitment to sustainability by engaging their entire ecosystem and customer value chain in innovation-driven solutions to some of the major global challenges we face," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
Keysight Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leidos
LogMeIn, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Medtronic
Merck & Co., Inc.
Microsoft
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Mitsui and Co., Ltd.
National Automotive Parts Association
NICE Ltd.
Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.
Nokia
Northrop Grumman
Optum, Inc.
Oracle
Pentair
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Plantronics, Inc.
Procter & Gamble
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Red Hat, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Salesforce.com, inc.
SAMSUNG

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

