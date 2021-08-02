In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 July 2021, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue Voting rights

per share Voting rights Ordinary shares of 5p each 145,501,149 1 145,501,149 Total Voting Rights 145,501,149

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Draper Esprit VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.