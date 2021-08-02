checkAd

VIZIO’s WatchFree+ Delivers a New Look, New Channels and More Entertainment for Live TV

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today unveils an updated experience for its owned-and-operated free streaming video service, WatchFree+, with an intuitive program guide and an expanded content offering fueled by VIZIO’s Inscape data.

WatchFree+ (Graphic: Business Wire)

Home to hundreds of free streaming channels, WatchFree+ continues to be a top destination on VIZIO SmartCast. The reimagined WatchFree+ streaming service provides audiences with greater control to search and discover free programming and access to curated channels for millions of consumers.

“WatchFree+ provides audiences with access to the channels and programming you expect with cable, but in a free streaming environment that makes it easy to personalize and customize the entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “With the growth and evolution of WatchFree+, we now offer hundreds of free channels where we manage and control the programming for consumers and the ad inventory for marketers — providing better experiences for all.”

New Program Guide, Advanced User Experience and More Entertainment

To support the growing consumer shift to streaming, WatchFree+ offers 24/7 access to live and local programming, premium content and an ever-expanding library of hundreds of free channels across movies, news, sports, lifestyle, music, kids, family and multicultural content, replacing the linear experience customers used to pay for. Now audiences can browse and binge their favorite TV shows right out of the box, with no additional device, logins, fees or subscriptions required.

WatchFree+ also includes new navigation features that allow for advanced search and discovery of the latest and best free entertainment. Streamlined search also enables users to access movies, shows and more in fewer steps, serving up content that’s intelligently curated around each viewer’s interests.

The program guide also supports voice navigation for new SmartCast TVs that come with the latest VIZIO Voice remote. Additionally, audiences can use voice navigation through the free SmartCast Mobile app for iOS and Android.

Data-Informed Programming

VIZIO has earned a reputation for using data to bring better and more personalized experiences to viewers at home. The latest update to WatchFree+ leverages VIZIO’s Inscape viewing data to inform programming preferences with context and was key in the redesign of VIZIO’s full-screen program guide and curated channels.

New Custom Curated Channels

Using VIZIO’s first-party viewership data and access to mainstream and emerging content creators, VIZIO is able to deliver cutting-edge entertainment exclusives to WatchFree+ audiences.

As a result of VIZIO’s data-informed approach, WatchFree+ users have access to an evolved smart TV viewing experience. The VIZIO program guide now includes custom curated channels, a new “Featured” category with seasonal programming, themed collections, and pop-up channels all exclusive to WatchFree+ audiences. Curated channels exclusive to WatchFree+ include:

  • VIZIO Fork & Flight: A unique mix of today’s most popular culinary and travel TV shows alongside top digital creators and trendsetters. Fork & Flight will take you to the kitchen, the farm and France — all in one day.
  • VIZIO Investigation: Unlocks the door to real crime and the unknown, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at investigations, as well as in-depth explorations.

Availability

VIZIO SmartCast TVs receive free, automatic updates using the latest technology that only gets smarter. This means that your TV will receive new content, features and functionality, ensuring additional value for years to come.

The latest WatchFree+ programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit https://www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus.

For more information about VIZIO, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

