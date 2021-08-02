checkAd

SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants and Partner Banks for the MT Flash Pay(TM) And MT Free Pay(TM) Transactions, Expecting a Monthly Turnover of Over $1 Billion From 10 Partner PSP's

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is setting up a trust fund to handle the payback fund receipts from overseas merchants and partner banks …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is setting up a trust fund to handle the payback fund receipts from overseas merchants and partner banks generated from the MT Flash Pay™ and MT Free Pay™ transactions. SUIC Midas is expecting over $1 billion revenues from its 10 partner PSP's.

"This exciting development will maximize the value proposition for the SUIC Midas-Suntech ecosystems and their partners and participants, while leveraging their unique products and services and exceptional DeFi technology capabilities. The much-needed funding will positively drive efficiency in their working capital and provide more opportunities for our investors and partners," affirms Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC Midas USA, Inc.

SUIC Midas Touch is going to replicate their exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 payment service companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion dollars turnover rate by 2022. With over $100 million monthly turnover from each PSP's, SUIC Midas expects to generate over $2 billion turnover from 20 participating partner PSP's.

SUIC Midas Touch is confident that its traditional and DeFi supply chain financing solutions will be sustainable long-term for a wide cross section of personal and business users worldwide, enabling transactions that are automated, settlements are virtually instantaneous, eliminating main traditional counterparty risks.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

