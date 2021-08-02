checkAd

Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering Firm

Technical Review Indicates Production Costs of Approximately $22 per Barrel of Oil Produced

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that Kahuna Ventures LLC ("Kahuna") has reviewed operating data, process simulation data, and the Front End Engineering and Design ("FEED") study for the purposes of a third-party technical evaluation. This FEED encompasses a production train capable of processing 5,000 bopd from mined oil sands ore. The Company anticipates that this FEED can become the starting basis for future 5,000 bopd train designs for use in Utah by Petroteq and potentially by additional licensees in Utah, the US, and other locations worldwide. This "standard" design may need some customization for local site conditions and ore characteristics, but differences are expected to be insignificant.

The FEED incorporates a number of lessons learned from operation of the demonstration plant into the proposed design including improvements in the mixing of crushed ore and solvent, solids separation and solvent recovery. The third-party technical verification report from Kahuna indicated extraction costs of approximately US$13.50 per barrel of oil produced. Mining and ore transport costs will add another $8.50 per barrel for an estimated operating cost of approximately $22.00 per barrel of oil produced for a 5,000 bopd plant operating 24 hours a day, 360 days a year, before corporate and SG&A costs and royalty fees.

The FEED study describes the design data, design requirements, detailed major equipment requirements and general operating philosophies for the development of the 5,000 bopd production train, including a Class 3 (± 25%) cost estimate of approximately US$110 million for construction of the plant on an undeveloped site. This provides for a capital cost of $22,000 per daily barrel of production. The proposed plant covered by the FEED study will consist of an initial 5,000 bopd production train but provides for the possible future expansion to 10,000 bopd through the addition of a second parallel 5,000 bopd train.

