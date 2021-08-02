Genmab Sales Are Likely to Exceed Expectations This Year, Nordea Says Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 11:54 | 19 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 11:54 | (PLX AI) – Genmab sales are likely to exceed expectations as well as company guidance this year, powered by Darzalex, Nordea analysts said.Darzalex sales have been very strong in the first half, and are on track to approach $6 billion for the year, … (PLX AI) – Genmab sales are likely to exceed expectations as well as company guidance this year, powered by Darzalex, Nordea analysts said.Darzalex sales have been very strong in the first half, and are on track to approach $6 billion for the year, … (PLX AI) – Genmab sales are likely to exceed expectations as well as company guidance this year, powered by Darzalex, Nordea analysts said.

Darzalex sales have been very strong in the first half, and are on track to approach $6 billion for the year, Nordea said

That would exceed guidance and consensus

The drug peak sales may end up at $12.5 billion at some point this decade, Nordea said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock Genmab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



