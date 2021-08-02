checkAd

Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

HELSINKI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today in Espoo, Finland. Based on the Board of Directors' proposals the General Meeting elected Ljudmila Popova and F. Scott Ball as new members for the Board of Directors and resolved to adopt the revised Remuneration Policy.

Ms Popova and Mr Ball were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a term that will continue until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Other current members of the Board of Directors continue in their position until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The personal details of the new members of the Board of Directors and the Remuneration Policy are available on the company's website at citycon.com/egm2021.

Further information:

Laura Jauhiainen
VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com 

