Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, 2021

02.08.2021, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRSV, GRSVU, and GRSVW) today announced that, following the anticipated receipt of stockholder approval at its Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for August 3, 2021, it expects to close its previously announced business combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMP”) on August 4, 2021. In the business combination, Gores Holdings V will merge with a subsidiary of AMP, a global leader in the supply of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans, and AMP will become a publicly traded company.

About Gores Holdings V, Inc.

Gores Holdings V is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Gores Holdings V completed its initial public offering in August 2020, raising approximately $525 million in cash proceeds. Gores’ strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with market leading companies with strong equity stories that will benefit from the growth capital of the public equity markets and be enhanced by the experience and expertise of Gores’ long history and track record of investing in and operating businesses for over 35 years. To date, Alec Gores and affiliates of The Gores Group have announced or closed eight business combinations representing $38 billion in transaction value which include: Hostess (Gores Holdings, Inc.), Verra Mobility (Gores Holdings II, Inc.), PAE (Gores Holdings III, Inc.), Luminar (Gores Metropoulos, Inc.), United Wholesale Mortgage (Gores Holdings IV, Inc.), Matterport (Gores Holdings VI, Inc.), Ardagh Metal Packaging (pending; Gores Holdings V, Inc.), and Sonder (pending; Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.).

About Ardagh Group S.A. and Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing over 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn. Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 23 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employs approximately 4,900 people and recorded revenues of $3.5 billion in 2020.

Wertpapier


