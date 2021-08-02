Reservoir Media, Inc. Appointed Helima Croft and Jennifer Lee Koss to Its Board of Directors

“Helima’s and Jennifer’s financial acumen and impressive experience across industries in the capital markets will complement the strong leadership team we put together here at Reservoir,” said Golnar Khosrowshahi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reservoir. “Helima brings nearly two decades of investment and capital markets experience, while Jennifer brings past board experience, as well as an entrepreneurial background from her leading roles at BRIKA and Springbank Collective. We look forward to both of their contributions and guidance as we begin our journey as a public company focused on consistent, profitable growth.”

Dr. Croft and Ms. Koss collectively stated, “We are thrilled to join the board of directors of Reservoir. This is an extremely exciting time for Reservoir as they are the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company. With Reservoir’s significant catalog, track record of strategic M&A and cash flow generation, the company is primed to seize opportunities from the attractive industry dynamics and powerful secular tailwinds in the coming years. We look forward to working with the Reservoir team to be a leader in this compelling industry while further building on its history of success.”

Dr. Helima Croft Biography

Dr. Croft brings nearly 20 years of leadership and capital markets experience. Currently, she serves as a Managing Director and the Head of Global Commodity Strategy and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Research at RBC Capital Markets, where she leads a team of commodity strategists that cover energy, metals, and cross-commodity investor activity. Prior to her current roles, Dr. Croft was a Managing Director and Head of North American Commodities Research at Barclays. She has also spent time at the Council on Foreign Relations and the Central Intelligence Agency. Dr. Croft is a member of the National Petroleum Council, a select group of individuals who advise, inform, and make recommendations to the U.S. Secretary of Energy with respect to any matter relating to oil and natural gas. She also serves on the board of directors of the Atlantic Council, is a member of the Trilateral Commission, and is a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Dr. Croft received her Ph.D. in Economic History from Princeton University in 2001.