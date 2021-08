AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2021 financial results, which will take place as follows:



Time: Friday 13 August 2021 at 10:00 CET

Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210813_2/



A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.



The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 2 August 2021

AKVA group ASA