BOTS Inc. JV Partners - Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Cybhub-Online Marketplace for Curated IT Solutions and Investment Opportunities

Cybhub is an online marketplace that features curated, ready-made software solutions such as cybersecurity products and malware sandboxes as well as curated investment opportunities in high-tech startups such as cryptocurrency exchanges and related projects. The platform acts as a buffer to fully scrutinize and audit startups for the benefit of clients and investors. Cybhub offers turnkey and custom software development and solutions such as:

San Juan , Puerto Rico , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) , (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto consulting, mining equipment repairs and insurance today announced in association with Cyber Security Group LLC the launching of Cybhub , an online marketplace for curated IT ready-made solutions.

Blockchain Technologies

Cybersecurity Penetration Testing

Business Automation Software

Desktop Development

Code Review and Certification

Legacy Support and Upgrade

Mobile App Development

Software Product Development

Support Maintenance

UI/UX Solutions

Web Development

Cybhub is fully involved in the products and startups it commercializes and stands behind the quality of those products. Top software developers and related companies have already begun to negotiate with Cybhub. The current monetization strategy is focused on:

Selling proprietary and third-party software of various architecture and complexity

Attracting investment for curated projects and startups

Custom software development

Cyber Security Group LLC is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cybersecurity market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions. For more information click here.

The global cybersecurity services market is expected to reach USD 192.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued cybersecurity breaches on the enterprise and individual levels, and the subsequent need to address the vulnerabilities in networks, apps, and systems are the factors expected to drive growth. The need for identifying advanced, persistent threats to networks, monitoring critical infrastructure 24/7, and penetration testing applications for meeting various regulatory compliance standards and acts, such as FISMA, MARS-E, PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), and HIPAA, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.