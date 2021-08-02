checkAd

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021   

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-08-02
Payment date 2021-08-02
Maturity date 2021-11-01
Term 13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-08-02
Payment date 2021-08-02
Maturity date 2022-01-31
Term 26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate




