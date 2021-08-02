checkAd

SolarWinds Announces Global Call for Entries for Its Second Annual IT Pro Day Awards Program

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will open nominations for its second IT Pro Day Awards program on August 2, 2021. Designed to honor and celebrate the important contributions IT professionals have made to their organizations and the industry in the past year. Nominations this year are open to tech pros all over the world. Winners will be announced during the upcoming annual IT Professionals Day holiday on September 21, 2021.

IT pros are welcome to nominate their industry friends, peers, and colleagues in the second annual IT Pro Day Awards now through August 31, 2021 at itproday.org/awards.

“IT Pro Day will always be about celebrating the unsung heroes of IT. After more than a year of being front and center and playing a pivotal role in some of the biggest shifts for businesses around the world, this year our award program is designed to honor those individuals who say ‘Bring IT on’ as they continue to take on whatever is thrown their way,” said Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek at SolarWinds. “The SolarWinds IT Pro Day Awards program, now in its second year, is an opportunity to recognize the knowledge, expertise, and creativity that tech pros exhibit everyday to tackle the hurdles they face and thank them for their hard work as they continue to support businesses through digital transformation.”

Celebrated on the third Tuesday of each September, IT Pro Day was established in 2015 to thank all those who keep the wheels of IT turning: system administrators, network engineers, database administrators, information security professionals, developers, MSPs, IT support techs, and a plethora of other IT-related professionals. For the second year in a row SolarWinds is extending this celebration with its IT Pro Day Awards program to recognize IT professionals—at any level of an organization—who have demonstrated excellence in their profession this year (since January 1, 2021).

IT pros are encouraged to nominate their industry friends, peers, and colleagues in the following categories now through August 31, 2021:

Rookie of the Year: We all start somewhere—and we want to pay special attention to the rising stars of IT. This award recognizes an IT pro new to the profession who’s made an immediate impact, whether by developing new skills (technical or otherwise), contributing to the success of a challenging project, or driving measurable results for the business.

