Workiva Acquires iPaaS Technology Provider OneCloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the Enterprise

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) today announced it has acquired next generation iPaaS provider OneCloud (www.onecloud.io). The acquisition solidifies and accelerates Workiva’s position as a leading cloud platform for financial, regulatory and operational reporting.

OneCloud is a pioneer in iPaaS technology that offers code-free and intuitive integration, automation and data preparation for a wide range of complex technologies. Together, the companies will accelerate customers’ digital transformations by enabling them to make smarter and faster decisions for better business outcomes.

Workiva has worked with OneCloud as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner since July 2019. OneCloud’s technology expands the Workiva platform, providing customers the capability to connect data from sources such as ERP, GRC, HCM and CRM systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg commented, “Digital transformations continue to accelerate at a rapid pace. Teams across the enterprise must quickly harmonize, simplify and control data, both financial and non-financial, from disparate source systems. The acquisition of OneCloud enables just that and positions Workiva to push the boundaries of innovation for our platform and solutions.”

“OneCloud has enjoyed a strong partnership with Workiva since 2019. During that time, we’ve been impressed with how Workiva utilized our technology to complement their innovative cloud platform,” said OneCloud CEO Quin Eddy. “Our team has been proud to be a part of Workiva’s growth story and we look forward to working together as an integrated team to connect enterprises across the globe.”

“As a business partner to both Workiva and OneCloud, this acquisition offers us an opportunity to deliver tightly coupled solutions to our customers, providing even greater control and enhanced visibility while furthering digital transformation through the office of finance,” said Trintech CEO Teresa Mackintosh.

“The Workiva platform enables us to easily connect our data and processes from multiple sources and manage, analyze and report this data in a single place. These capabilities have improved visibility into our processes, reduced human errors and have been incredibly beneficial for our company as we have grown our global footprint,” said Solenis Vice President and Controller Jordan Brackett.

