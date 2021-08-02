checkAd

Esports Market Size to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Number of Live Esports Coverage Platforms and Participants and Rising Popularity of Video Games are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global esports market size reached USD 1,165.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in popularity of video games and rapid growth of live esports coverage platforms are major factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing popularity of gaming – primarily for amusement – as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a key factor expected to augment revenue growth of the global esports market during the forecast period.

An increasing number of individuals watch esports videos and tournaments as this has become more accessible due to increasing connectivity and expansion of reach and coverage. Esports broadcasters utilize such sites to broadcast live coverage of competitions and their own games. As a result, fans can easily attend their favorite tournaments and connect with their favorite esports players. Furthermore, viewership and broadcasters on these platforms have increased significantly in the recent past as a result.

However, gambling or betting-related risks and lack of standardization are expected to hamper the global esports market growth to some extent during the forecast period. In addition, esports may not be recommended for individuals below a certain age and the activity could also be deterred by parents of young students and children. Esports indulgence results in longer screen exposure, and some experts indicate that the aggressive nature of some video games can have psychological effects on gamers of varying age groups. Furthermore, threats of community involvement and potential violence spilling out over incidents that happened in the gaming environment into the real world are factors that are currently under consideration among experts and respective panels and groups.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • In terms of revenue contribution to the global market, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) segment is expected to increase rapidly. MOBA is a type of real-time strategy game. Unlike other RTS games, which pit one player against another, this one pits two teams against each other, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment to a significant extent as popularity and preference for this type of gaming experience continues to gain traction.
  • The media rights segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Esports comprises numerous different competitions, tournaments, and championships, and the media rights deal is expected to generate significant revenue in the coming years.
  • Computer segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of computer-based video games among an increasing audience of gamers.
  • North America is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The North America Scholastic esports Federation (NASEF) is focusing on strengthening the ecosystem by hosting college contests, helping educational institutions in forming esports alliances, and offering coaching and mentorship, which is expected to boost market growth in the region.
  • Some major players in the market include Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, Nintendo Co., Ltd., FACEIT, Gfinity plc, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Valve Corporation, and Gameloft SE
  • In April 2021, Glu Mobile, Inc. was acquired by Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts' acquisition of Glu Mobile is part of the company's expansion plan, which aims to provide more unique experiences and top live services, while also reaching more gamers on more platforms across the globe.

