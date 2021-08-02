Transphorm Announces the Close of JV Transaction for Acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today the close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.

AFSW wafer-fabrication facility in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

This deal represents a strong step forward for Transphorm and its existing AFSW wafer-fabrication facility, previously a JV with Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL), located in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan. The facility is considered to be the premier wafer manufacturing fab in the world for high quality, reliable high voltage GaN power semiconductors.

The transaction completes the planned and previously announced exit of Fujitsu Semiconductor from the AFSW fab. Transphorm’s effective stake in AFSW will be 25% (via its 25% ownership of GaNovation), down from its previous 49% stake. This will reduce Transphorm’s direct capital outlay for AFSW by approximately 50%, resulting in more efficient P&L, with investment in GaN technologies and applications. In addition, partnering with JCP Capital adds a significant strategic-financial partner for AFSW that has global strength in the GaN ecosystem, and the shared goal of expanding Transphorm’s GaN power business. Importantly, this transition will be seamless for both Transphorm’s customers as well as the existing team and operations at the AFSW fab. With the close of this transaction, FSL’s previously announced exercise of the put option has also been satisfied.

“We are delighted to partner with Transphorm in AFSW, and its new parent entity GaNovation, a joint venture with Transphorm,” remarked David Cong, Founder and Managing Partner, JCP Capital. “GaNovation will not only bring significant capital to AFSW, the world’s premier GaN power wafer fab, over the next several years to expand GaN wafer manufacturing, but also contribute to growing the GaN product business together with our portfolio ecosystem at a faster vector, especially in the area of GaN-based fast chargers and adapters.”