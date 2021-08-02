checkAd

Transphorm Announces the Close of JV Transaction for Acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today the close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005216/en/

AFSW wafer-fabrication facility in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

AFSW wafer-fabrication facility in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

This deal represents a strong step forward for Transphorm and its existing AFSW wafer-fabrication facility, previously a JV with Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL), located in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan. The facility is considered to be the premier wafer manufacturing fab in the world for high quality, reliable high voltage GaN power semiconductors.

The transaction completes the planned and previously announced exit of Fujitsu Semiconductor from the AFSW fab. Transphorm’s effective stake in AFSW will be 25% (via its 25% ownership of GaNovation), down from its previous 49% stake. This will reduce Transphorm’s direct capital outlay for AFSW by approximately 50%, resulting in more efficient P&L, with investment in GaN technologies and applications. In addition, partnering with JCP Capital adds a significant strategic-financial partner for AFSW that has global strength in the GaN ecosystem, and the shared goal of expanding Transphorm’s GaN power business. Importantly, this transition will be seamless for both Transphorm’s customers as well as the existing team and operations at the AFSW fab. With the close of this transaction, FSL’s previously announced exercise of the put option has also been satisfied.

“We are delighted to partner with Transphorm in AFSW, and its new parent entity GaNovation, a joint venture with Transphorm,” remarked David Cong, Founder and Managing Partner, JCP Capital. “GaNovation will not only bring significant capital to AFSW, the world’s premier GaN power wafer fab, over the next several years to expand GaN wafer manufacturing, but also contribute to growing the GaN product business together with our portfolio ecosystem at a faster vector, especially in the area of GaN-based fast chargers and adapters.”

Seite 1 von 3
Transphorm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transphorm Announces the Close of JV Transaction for Acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today the close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste