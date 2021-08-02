checkAd

Alarm.com Unveils Ambient Insights for Alarm Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has introduced Ambient Insights for alarm response, a new solution that recognizes activity around a property and delivers contextual information to monitoring stations in the event of an alarm. Monitoring stations can use this real-time data to prioritize alarms and dispatch police, fire or emergency medical services to properties faster. Ambient Insights also allows for responses to a wider range of emergencies and reduces dispatches for false alarms.

For every alarm signal, Alarm.com can determine whether the alarm may have been caused by unusual activity, and the likelihood that the alarm may be cancelled by the property owner. With Ambient Insights, monitoring stations can use this information to assess and prioritize alarms within their queues and allow time for a customer to cancel a possible false alarm. Combined with other contextual data provided by Alarm.com’s visual verification service and alarm response portal, Ambient Insights also empowers monitoring stations to provide relevant information to public safety dispatchers and first responders.

“Alarm.com has long applied machine intelligence to generate contextually aware insights proactively for property owners,” said Dan Kerzner, chief product officer at Alarm.com. “Ambient Insights for alarm response are the next step in our multi-year vision to use AI and adaptive machine learning to define the next generation of smart monitored security. We’re especially proud of this solution as it allows for a better customer experience and helps the industry reduce false alarm dispatches.”

Ambient Insights for alarm response builds on the success of the company’s Insights Engine, a proprietary machine learning capability that safeguards homes and businesses by identifying patterns and insights in the growing set of data generated by devices and sensors in a connected property. By learning the unique activity patterns of any home or business, Alarm.com-powered systems can respond to unusual activity on the property owner’s behalf. Now with the expansion of Ambient Insights to include alarm response, Alarm.com seeks to improve public safety and enhance the value of professionally monitored security.

“We’re thrilled with this latest innovation from Alarm.com, which is going to revolutionize emergency response and enable security providers to offer an even smarter, more differentiated customer experience,” said Pam Petrow, president and CEO of Vector Security. “The public safety implications are key. We’ll be able to get the right information to the right people at the right time in critical moments—precisely when it matters most.”

Alongside numerous other award-winning Alarm.com security features, Ambient Insights delivers important information to both property owners and monitoring station operators, enabling Alarm.com-powered solutions to deliver unmatched protection. The new solution will complement ongoing initiatives by security industry committees to speed and streamline alarm response, including The Monitoring Association's new proposed Alarm Validation Standard. By providing Ambient Insights to monitoring stations earlier in the alarm response process, Alarm.com aims to maximize the downstream benefits of this information for first responders and property owners.

“From my 20-plus years in public safety, this is exactly what we’ve needed all along,” said Alicia Burns, public safety technology alliance manager for Alarm.com. “Ambient Insights for alarms, in conjunction with The Monitoring Association's proposed Alarm Validation Standard, will provide significant opportunities to make it possible for alarm responders to make better-informed decisions.”

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

