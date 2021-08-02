NICE CXone Powers Faster and Smarter Self-Service and Better Prepared Agents with New Digital-Centric AI Innovations

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today unveiled its CXone Summer 2021 release, designed to elevate brand experiences across the customer lifecycle and drive digitally fluent customer and employee experiences. With smart digital self-service capabilities, businesses of any size are empowered to provide customers with the answers they seek at the start of their journey – from the initial web search, across any channel. Delivering faster answers at the true beginning of customer journeys, often well before a conversation with an agent starts, NICE CXone enables effortless next-gen experiences for both customers and employees. Customized next-best-action guidance capabilities allow agents to be better equipped to deliver improved service quality.

According to the NICE CXone Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, 8 in 10 consumers are more willing to do business with companies that offer self-service options, yet only 61 percent agree that companies are offering easy, convenient self-service. According to an October 2020 blog by Ian Jacobs, Forrester’s VP, Research Director, Predictions 2021: It’s All About Empathy, Digital, And Virtualizing Customer Care, Forrester predicts that in 2021, digital customer service interactions will increase by 40%, confirming the -growing customer preference for digital channels.