RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ReNew Power

Shareholders who owned common stock of RMG II as of the close of business on July 20, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Shareholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such shareholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The extraordinary general meeting of RMG II shareholders to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on August 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rmgii/2021.

Additional information on how shareholders of record may vote their shares can be found at https://www.rmgacquisition.com/rmgb2-vote.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all RMG II shareholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, RMG II shareholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. RMG II’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with ReNew Power and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed by RMG II with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 28, 2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 15, 2021.

Vote by Telephone : Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 15, 2021.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail: