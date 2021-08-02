Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide an Update on Development Programs on August 9, 2021

Reata’s management will host a conference call on August 9, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be accessible by dialing (866) 270-1533 (toll-free domestic) or (412) 317-0797 (international) using the access code: 10157197. The webcast link is https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196578/57A5A4A99C3D3BA0F2D6A7D9D86B06B7 .

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results and provide an update on recent progress on its development programs after the market closes on August 9, 2021.

Second quarter financial results to be discussed during the call will be included in an earnings press release that will be available on the company’s website shortly before the call at https://www.reatapharma.com/investors/ and will be available for 12 months after the call. The audio recording and webcast will be accessible for at least 90 days after the event at https://www.reatapharma.com/investors/.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism, inflammation, and the cellular response to injury. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. We possess exclusive, worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize bardoxolone, omaveloxolone, and our next-generation Nrf2 activators, excluding certain Asian markets for bardoxolone in certain indications, which are licensed to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

