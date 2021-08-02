checkAd

Community Bank System Acquires Assets of Boston Area Insurance Agency

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) announced today that it acquired the assets of the Thomas Gregory Associates Insurance Brokers, Inc. (“TGA”), a specialty-lines insurance broker based in the Boston marketplace. TGA’s assets were acquired by OneGroup, NY, Inc. (“OneGroup”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Bank System.

OneGroup is Community Bank System’s insurance agency subsidiary, with a team of over 200 advisors and specialists providing risk management services, business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and human capital consulting, as well as retirement plan consulting through its affiliated OneGroup Retirement Advisors, from eighteen offices located in New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida and now Massachusetts.

The TGA acquisition not only provides OneGroup with a New England presence, but also brings additional specialty-lines expertise to the organization that management expects to leverage across the broader Community Bank System customer base. TGA is expected to give OneGroup a profile of approximately $35 million in annual revenues.

“We are very excited to be partnering with TGA, a respected and growing provider of both personal insurance and specialty-lines business risk insurance,” said Community Bank System President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark E. Tryniski. “The transaction will strengthen and complement our existing OneGroup insurance and risk management service offerings, and represents an attractive opportunity to expand our insurance business in New England. We are delighted to welcome the entire TGA team to the Community Bank System organization and look forward to the future of the combined company.”

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 225 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $14.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company's Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company's stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com.

