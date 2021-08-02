Ferrari Raises Industrial Free Cash Flow Outlook to EUR 450 Million from EUR 350 Million Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 12:40 | 16 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 12:40 | (PLX AI) – Ferrari upward revised 2021 guidance on industrial free cash flow from about Euro 350 million to about Euro 450 million, subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.Assumptions: Core business … (PLX AI) – Ferrari upward revised 2021 guidance on industrial free cash flow from about Euro 350 million to about Euro 450 million, subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.Assumptions: Core business … (PLX AI) – Ferrari upward revised 2021 guidance on industrial free cash flow from about Euro 350 million to about Euro 450 million, subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Assumptions: Core business sustained by volume and mix

Revenues from Formula 1 racing activities based on the announced calendar and reflecting lower 2020 ranking versus prior year

Brand-related activities dealing with Covid-19 challenges

Operational and marketing costs gradually resuming

Improved net working capital sustaining industrial free cash flow thanks to the advances on the new special series and lower payments in connection with the cadence planned for our capital expenditures



