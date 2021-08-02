NantHealth to Report 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 5

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2021 second quarter on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company’s performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-582-4096 from the U.S. or Canada, or 212-231-2918 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.