G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Andrew Perry as Chief Commercial Officer

Company Also Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Perry as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Perry replaces Soma Gupta who has left the Company for personal and professional reasons.



“As we continue to evolve as a commercial company and execute on the launch of COSELA (trilaciclib), we are excited to announce the addition of Andrew to the G1 Therapeutics Executive Team,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “Andrew is a proven leader and strategist with a history of driving consistent performance and commercial success; his extensive capabilities and depth of experience in launching and growing brands in multiple areas including oncology will be essential as we seek to maximize the value of COSELA in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.”