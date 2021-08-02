Robert Waltermire Joins Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as Chief Pharmaceutical Development Officer

“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Waltermire has joined the Madrigal R&D team. With over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, Rob brings proven expertise in all aspects of chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) as well as experience in manufacturing new commercial products,” stated Becky Taub, M.D., President R&D and CMO of Madrigal.

Paul Friedman, CEO of Madrigal added, "We look forward to reconnecting with Rob at Madrigal after having worked with him at Dupont earlier in his career. Rob brings a wealth of experience to Madrigal, and helps us set the stage for commercial success."

“With resmetirom, Madrigal is positioned to achieve first to market in the substantial and unmet NASH arena and improve the quality of life and health for millions of NASH patients in America and worldwide” said Dr. Waltermire. “I look forward to working with Becky, Paul and the leadership team at Madrigal to contribute to the continued success and growth at Madrigal.”

Dr. Waltermire, is responsible for CMC development including preparation for the commercialization of resmetirom. Most recently, Dr. Waltermire served as Senior Vice President CMC at VenatoRx. From 1988 to 2020, Dr. Waltermire held positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb (and Dupont Pharmaceutical Company) including Vice President Chemical & Synthetic Development at BMS. Dr. Waltermire received his B.A. in Chemistry from Franklin & Marshall College in 1984, and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Maryland in 1988.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is in currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO- NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits across a broad spectrum of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.