MSCI Strengthens Private Asset Capabilities With Acquisition of Real Capital Analytics

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Real Capital Analytics (“RCA”) for $950 million in cash.

Founded in 2000, Real Capital Analytics is a private company and the go-to data and analytics provider of the properties, transactions and participants that drive the commercial real estate capital markets globally. The company has built a sterling reputation within the commercial real estate industry for effectively aggregating timely and reliable transaction data and providing valuable intelligence on market pricing, capital flows and investment trends in more than 170 countries. The most active investors, lenders, brokers and advisors depend on RCA’s unique insight to formulate their strategies, source new opportunities, and execute their deals.