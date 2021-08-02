checkAd

MSCI Strengthens Private Asset Capabilities With Acquisition of Real Capital Analytics

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Real Capital Analytics (“RCA”) for $950 million in cash.

Founded in 2000, Real Capital Analytics is a private company and the go-to data and analytics provider of the properties, transactions and participants that drive the commercial real estate capital markets globally. The company has built a sterling reputation within the commercial real estate industry for effectively aggregating timely and reliable transaction data and providing valuable intelligence on market pricing, capital flows and investment trends in more than 170 countries. The most active investors, lenders, brokers and advisors depend on RCA’s unique insight to formulate their strategies, source new opportunities, and execute their deals.

This acquisition will expand MSCI’s robust suite of real estate solutions, providing the real estate industry with data, analytics and support tools to manage investments and understand performance and risk, including climate risk, within their portfolios. MSCI will leverage Real Capital Analytics’ database of more than $20 trillion of commercial property transactions linked to over 200,000 investor and lender profiles, enhancing MSCI’s commercial real estate capabilities.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSCI, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Real Capital Analytics. The commercial real estate sector is seeing substantial transformation driven by several factors, including shifting consumer behaviors in work, lifestyle and travel accelerated by the pandemic, realignment in global supply chains, and the impact of climate change. The combined strength of MSCI’s existing data, analytics and tools, and the addition of Real Capital Analytics’ wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics, creates an unparalleled level of solutions for the real estate market. Investors will be better supported to access the opportunities that exist within this sector at scale, informed by industry-leading insights and the premier global database capturing the global commercial real estate footprint.”

Wertpapier


