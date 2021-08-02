Lottery.com Issues Business Update and Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Results

Additionally, Lottery.com provided preliminary results for second quarter 2021 revenue, which is expected to be between $9.1 million and $9.6 million on a reported basis and between $10.0 million and $10.5 million on a pro forma basis including the recently acquired interests in Juega Lotto and Aganar. This compares to $0.9 million on a reported basis in the second quarter of 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoLotto, Inc. (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”) today provided business update, available on Lottery.com’s Investor Relations website here .

During the last four quarters ended June 30, 2021, sequential revenue growth averaged approximately 87% per quarter, and the Company expects to achieve similar average growth in the near term. This growth does not include the acquired interests in Juega Lotto and Aganar, which are expected to be an additional tailwind to revenue growth.

Revenue through the first six months of 2021 is expected to be between $14.6 million and $15.1 million on a reported basis and $16.5 million and $17.0 million on a pro forma basis including the recently acquired interests in Juega Lotto and Aganar. Through the first six months of 2021, pro forma revenue is more than 60% above the full 12 months of 2020, also on a pro forma basis giving effect to the acquisitions of Juega Lotto and Aganar.

Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com, stated, “Our revenue in the first half of the year is tracking ahead of our internal estimates, and based on the progress we are making on several initiatives and historical growth trends, we are forecasting strong sequential growth in the second half of 2021. We continue to focus on bringing new products to market and executing agreements with new partners, affiliates and complimentary service providers to realize our vision of being a premier global marketplace for all forms of online gaming.”

Vadim Komissarov, Chief Executive Officer of Trident added, “We are pleased with the growth Lottery.com has continued to demonstrate and are optimistic about the Company’s future. Both teams at Trident and Lottery.com are working together and sharply focused on completing our business combination as quickly as possible.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com .