1933 Industries to Hold Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders and Recommends Holders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Amendment

The amendment seeks to complete the one-year extension of the maturity date of the debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reminds Debentureholders to vote at the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting to be held on August 6, 2021.

The Extraordinary Meeting has been convened as a necessary step to complete the previously approved amendment to extend the maturity date of its outstanding debentures as approved by Debentureholders at an Extraordinary Meeting of holders of 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021, held on April 14, 2021 (the "Extension").

The previous resolution approved by the Debentureholders at its April 14, 2021 meeting provided the Company with discretion on the implementation of the Extension. Management has determined it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with the Extension of the maturity date of the debentures from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022.

In order to proceed with the Extension, the Company must delist the debentures as a requisite for regulatory approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Approval to delist the debentures is requested at the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting of holders. The meeting details are as follows:

Date: August 6, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)
Place: Virtual Meeting Only

The Board unanimously recommends that the Debentureholders vote in favour of the delisting of the debentures. The vote on August 6th is a regulatory requirement that has to be met in order to carry out the Extension of the maturity date as previously approved by Debentureholders.

A Management Information Circular ("Circular") containing a detailed description of the amendment to delist the debentures was mailed to the Company's Debentureholders of record. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting is scheduled to be held virtually and the Company encourages Debentureholders to vote by proxy, in accordance to the instructions provided in the Circular. The Circular has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com and is also posted on the Company's website at www.1933industries.com/investors/eom-materials

