African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Leading a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to African Energy Week in Cape Town, Ryan Zinke will drive inter-continental partnerships and investment into emerging African marketsJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / …

Leading a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to African Energy Week in Cape Town, Ryan Zinke will drive inter-continental partnerships and investment into emerging African markets

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Ryan Zinke, former U.S. Secretary of Interior under former-President Donald Trump, has confirmed his attendance and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, taking place in Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November 2021. Zinke will lead a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to Cape Town, capitalizing on the expanding prospects present in emerging African markets, and introducing a wide network of stakeholders to African natural resource opportunities.

In his previous position, Zinke was responsible for all oil and gas licenses in the U.S., and was committed to natural resource expansion through the opening up of federal lands for oil, natural gas and mineral exploration and extraction. Zinke has maintained a strong position for the increased exploitation of fossil fuels. As he announced in the Interior Department's 2018-2022 strategic plan, "our mandate is multiple-use of public lands, and multiple-use also includes the development of natural resources as we seek to leverage American energy for American strength." A strong advocate for using oil and gas development as a catalyst for wider economic growth, Zinke will drive a discussion on how Africa can fully utilize its significant resource base - driven by productive U.S.-Africa partnerships - to initiate long-term socio-economic growth.

Meanwhile, Zinke continues to drive a discussion on the role of natural gas as a cleaner-burning fossil fuel. Unopposed to fossil fuel extraction, and yet acknowledging the carbon consequences, Zinke is advocating for the increased development of natural gas, explicating the value of the resource in addressing rising energy demand worldwide. In line with AEW 2021's agenda regarding the role of natural gas in the energy transition, Zinke is expected to initiate a constructive dialogue on natural gas management, monetization and development, whilst introducing American financiers to African projects.

