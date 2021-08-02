4D pharma Announces Two Presentations at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS) , a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held from September 16-21, 2021. The two e-posters will be available from 07:30 BST (02:30 ET) on September 16, 2021.

Presentation Title: Baseline biomarkers associated with clinical benefit in patients with solid tumors refractory to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) treated with live biotherapeutic MRx0518 in combination with pembrolizumab

Presenting Author: Dr. Edwin R. Parra, Assistant Professor, Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Presentation Number: 1024P

Presentation Title: Neoadjuvant MRx0518 treatment is associated with significant gene and metagene signature changes in solid tumours

Presenting Author: Dr. Mark P. Lythgoe, Academic Clinical Fellow in Medical Oncology and Pharmacist, Imperial College London

Presentation Number: 543P

About MRx0518

MRx0518 is single strain Live Biotherapeutic product in development for the treatment of cancer. It is delivered as an oral capsule and stimulates the body’s immune system, directing it to produce cytokines and immune cells that are known to attack tumors. It is currently being evaluated in three clinical trials in cancer patients. MRx0518-I-001 is a neoadjuvant monotherapy study in a variety of solid tumors and is being conducted at Imperial College (London, UK). MRx0518-I-002 is in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients who have previously progressed on anti PD-1 therapies. The Coordinating Investigator of the study is at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, USA, with multiple additional sites in the US. The study is being conducted in collaboration with MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA. MRx0518-I-003 is in combination with preoperative radiotherapy in resectable pancreatic cancer. A fourth clinical trial, in collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc., of BAVENCIO (avelumab) in combination with MRx0518 as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy, is expected to commence in Q4 2021.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005047/en/