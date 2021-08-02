Castle Biosciences Collaborates with the Melanoma Research Foundation

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced its continued collaboration with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), a non-profit organization leading the melanoma community to transform melanoma from one of the deadliest cancers to one of the most treatable through research, education and advocacy.

The MRF Miles for Melanoma 5K run/walks are community events held across the United States, both virtually and in-person, to raise funds that support critical research for viable melanoma treatments. Participants include melanoma patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters. Castle Biosciences is a sponsor of the upcoming events taking place in Cleveland, St. Paul, Minn., Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco.

Additionally, Castle Biosciences is a sponsor of the 2021 MRF galas, taking place in Chicago, Denver and New York, in celebration of courageous melanoma survivors and those in the medical community who are making a difference in the fight against melanoma through exemplary patient care, cutting-edge research or scientific leadership.

“The important work of the MRF to accelerate medical research while advocating for the melanoma community would not be possible without the generous support of corporate sponsors like Castle Biosciences,” said Kyleigh LiPira, M.B.A., chief executive officer of the MRF. “We are grateful for their partnership and applaud their commitment to keeping patients at the forefront of their business.”

“At Castle, we are committed to improving the lives of patients with skin cancer, and it is at the core of everything we do,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “So, we are proud to further our collaboration with the Melanoma Research Foundation. Their important work in the areas of research, advocacy and education is critical for patients living with melanoma and their families.”

About The Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Since 1998, the MRF has funded over $20.1 million in melanoma research, transforming the landscape of treatment development. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of the disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at https://www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.