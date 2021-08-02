908 Devices Expands Scientific Advisory Board, Creates Dedicated Proteomics Panel

908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the forthcoming appointment of six new individuals to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), including Prof. Ileana Cristea, Prof. Jennifer E. Van Eyk, Prof. Anne-Claude Gingras, Prof. Jesper Olsen, Prof. Renã Robinson, and Prof. John Yates. The new SAB members join the board’s co-chairs, Christopher D. Brown, CTO 908 Devices; and J. Michael Ramsey, Scientific Founder of 908 Devices and Professor at UNC Chapel Hill, and existing members Prof. Jarrod Marto (Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School) and Prof. Josh Coon (University of Wisconsin-Madison).

“We’re exceptionally fortunate to welcome this esteemed group of scientists to our advisory board,” said Professor J. Michael Ramsey, co-chair of the 908 Devices Scientific Advisory Board. “The new panel’s expertise spans remarkably diverse segments in the proteomics revolution, from fundamental host-pathogen interactions in infectious disease to degenerative disease pathways and protein biotherapeutics. I can’t think of a finer group to share their vision and insights, and maximize the impact of 908 Devices developments in the proteomics domain.”