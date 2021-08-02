REV Group to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrial Conference on August 3, 2021

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a U.S. based manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, today announced that its President and CEO, Rod Rushing, its CFO, Mark Skonieczny and its VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Drew Konop will present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section (“Investor Events & Presentations”) on the company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/.The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations section as well.

