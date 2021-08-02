checkAd

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Providing New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its customized data-driven Situational Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting focused on the ongoing International Games in Tokyo, to help safeguard traveling workers, attendees, supply chain and business operations in the vicinity of the Summer Games.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005189/en/

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Launches New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Launches New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrated into its larger CEM platform, Everbridge risk intelligence data feeds empower organizations to help keep traveling workers and visitors safe and informed, and impacted business operations resilient throughout the Games and Para Games taking place from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, respectively. The Risk Intelligence feed reports on many types of disruptions, including weather, traffic, COVID-19, general health, and other localized threats.

Though the pandemic considerably scaled back the 2020 Summer International Games – blocking international spectators from attending and capping attendance at 10,000 people – some 80,000 organizers, support personnel, members of the press, and others are attending from overseas, and approximately 11,000 athletes are participating in the events, generating continued COVID-19 concerns. Among other disruptions, Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence feed monitors and reports daily case numbers and transmissions to protect its customers’ staff and operations impacted by the Games.

At Everbridge’s Spring 2021 global Road to Recovery leadership symposium – which featured keynote sessions by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson – Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer, the Chief Information Security Officer for the Dutch Olympic Committee, spoke about preparation for the upcoming Games: “We had to reinvent how to engage with sponsors on site and we developed new ideas to connect to the onsite venues and to connect with the athletes in the Olympic Village when they're done with their sports.”

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Providing New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its customized data-driven Situational Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting focused on the ongoing International Games in Tokyo, to help …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Everbridge führt das branchenweit erste globale Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Programm mit formalisierten Standards für Unternehmensresilienz ein
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Everbridge Launches Industry’s First Global Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Program with Formalized Standards for Enterprise Resilience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation 911 Solution to Modernize Emergency Calls to First Responders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Fortinet Selects Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) for Enterprise-wide Global Business Continuity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Everbridge wurde ausgewählt, um das landesweite Krisenwarnsystem in Estland, „der fortschrittlichsten digitalen Gesellschaft der Welt", zu betreiben
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Everbridge Selected to Power Countrywide Public Warning System in Estonia, ‘the Most Advanced Digital Society in the World’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Everbridge CEO Named a Top 50 “Best CEO for Diversity” for 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Everbridge to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Everbridge gibt die erfolgreiche Bereitstellung eines nationalen Kriseninformationssystems für Großbritannien zum Schutz von mehr als 100 Millionen Einwohnern und Besuchern bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten