In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Providing New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced its customized data-driven Situational Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting focused on the ongoing International Games in Tokyo, to help safeguard traveling workers, attendees, supply chain and business operations in the vicinity of the Summer Games.

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Launches New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrated into its larger CEM platform, Everbridge risk intelligence data feeds empower organizations to help keep traveling workers and visitors safe and informed, and impacted business operations resilient throughout the Games and Para Games taking place from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, respectively. The Risk Intelligence feed reports on many types of disruptions, including weather, traffic, COVID-19, general health, and other localized threats.

Though the pandemic considerably scaled back the 2020 Summer International Games – blocking international spectators from attending and capping attendance at 10,000 people – some 80,000 organizers, support personnel, members of the press, and others are attending from overseas, and approximately 11,000 athletes are participating in the events, generating continued COVID-19 concerns. Among other disruptions, Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence feed monitors and reports daily case numbers and transmissions to protect its customers’ staff and operations impacted by the Games.

At Everbridge’s Spring 2021 global Road to Recovery leadership symposium – which featured keynote sessions by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson – Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer, the Chief Information Security Officer for the Dutch Olympic Committee, spoke about preparation for the upcoming Games: “We had to reinvent how to engage with sponsors on site and we developed new ideas to connect to the onsite venues and to connect with the athletes in the Olympic Village when they're done with their sports.”