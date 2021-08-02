Colony Bankcorp Completes Previously Announced Acquisitions of SouthCrest Financial Group and The Barnes Agency

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. ("SouthCrest"), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. SouthCrest adds over $700 million in assets through its nine-branch network, creating the largest community bank, and fourth largest bank, in Georgia with assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Additionally, the Company announced it has completed the acquisition of The Barnes Agency, an Allstate appointed consumer property and casualty insurance agency in Macon, GA and has created a subsidiary to operate the Allstate agency under the name Colony Insurance.

Upon consummation of the SouthCrest merger and in accordance with the terms of the SouthCrest Agreement and Plan of Merger, each share of SouthCrest common and preferred stock was converted into the right to receive either $10.45 in cash or 0.7318 shares of Colony's common stock, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures such that approximately 27.5% of SouthCrest shares were converted to cash consideration and the remaining 72.5% of SouthCrest shares were converted to Colony common stock. Based on Colony’s closing stock price of $17.90 per share as of July 30, 2021, the value of the merger consideration is estimated to be $96 million.