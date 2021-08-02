Westwater Resources Appoints Chad Potter as Chief Operating Officer

For the past several years, Potter, 46 years old, was the COO and VP of Operations in Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee at American Consolidated Industries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. As a senior member of the American Consolidated Industries executive team, he led all operating activities for the company’s four business units and was responsible for safety, profitability, strategic growth, preventative/predictive maintenance, and acquisitions.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , a battery graphite development company, today announced the appointment of Chad M. Potter, a metals industry executive with almost two decades’ experience, as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Potter’s appointment follows Westwater’s June 22 announcement that it will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state of Alabama.

Prior to working at American Consolidated Industries, Potter was a member of the management team at Nucor Steel in Decatur, AL. He spent more than 14 years at Nucor, where he was responsible for all accounting, finance, IT, purchasing, human resources and warehouse functions at the company’s Decatur, AL flat-rolled Division. During his tenure at Nucor, he was promoted to CEO and General Manager of the Joint Venture for Nucor and JFE steel in Guanajuato, Mexico, a world-class exposed automotive galvanizing facility serving the growing automotive sector in Mexico. Potter received his MBA from Morehead State University and his BS in Business from Wright State University in Ohio.

“Chad Potter is a recognized leader in the metals industry known for implementing safe and profitable business practices, and he comes to Westwater with battle-tested executive aptitude, industry expertise, leadership know-how and a track record of world-class safety procedure implementation,” said Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater. “As we get started with the construction of our new processing facility for our Coosa Graphite Project, Chad will lead in the implementation of state-of-the-art processes, cost controls, productivity optimization and revenue maximization – all while ensuring our employees and the surrounding community are safe. He’s a tremendous talent and a hands-on plant supervisor, and we look forward to the expansion of our team under his leadership.”