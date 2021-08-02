CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the director nominations submitted by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group”) were invalid. The Rosenbaum/Patterson Group attempted to nominate five director candidates to take over control of the Company’s six-member Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Like most public companies, CytoDyn’s bylaws include a standard “advance notice bylaw” for the protection of the Company’s shareholders, which requires certain disclosures by nominating shareholders and their nominees in order to provide all shareholders with the necessary transparency to be able to make informed voting decisions. The nomination notice letter of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group (the “Notice Letter”) failed to do so. The Notice Letter not only failed to comply with CytoDyn’s bylaws, it contained over 50 significant deficiencies. These significant deficiencies demonstrate a disregard for the rights of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group’s fellow shareholders and a lack of understanding of the corporate governance measures in place to safeguard those rights.