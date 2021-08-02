checkAd

CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the director nominations submitted by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group”) were invalid. The Rosenbaum/Patterson Group attempted to nominate five director candidates to take over control of the Company’s six-member Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Like most public companies, CytoDyn’s bylaws include a standard “advance notice bylaw” for the protection of the Company’s shareholders, which requires certain disclosures by nominating shareholders and their nominees in order to provide all shareholders with the necessary transparency to be able to make informed voting decisions. The nomination notice letter of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group (the “Notice Letter”) failed to do so. The Notice Letter not only failed to comply with CytoDyn’s bylaws, it contained over 50 significant deficiencies. These significant deficiencies demonstrate a disregard for the rights of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group’s fellow shareholders and a lack of understanding of the corporate governance measures in place to safeguard those rights.

A copy of the Company’s 11-page letter to Mr. Rosenbaum, in his capacity as representative of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group, informing him of the deficiencies has been filed on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Examples include the following:

  • CytoDyn’s advance notice bylaw requires that all nominees complete a standard director questionnaire – the same questionnaire that is completed by the Company’s own, current directors and executive officers. While the Company is still in the process of investigating the questionnaire responses of the nominees of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group, preliminary findings identified dozens of misstatements. Most notably, their questionnaire responses include numerous false statements relating to past or current affiliations with certain entities, preventing the Board and shareholders from evaluating potential conflicts of interest.
  • The Notice Letter fails to note that nominee Bruce Patterson, CEO of IncellDx, Inc. (“IncellDx”), was formerly a consultant to the Company, who in May 2020 proposed that CytoDyn acquire IncellDx for as much as $350 million in cash and stock. CytoDyn rejected IncellDx’s proposal, but the Notice Letter does not disclose Patterson’s bid or describe the millions of dollars that would have been received personally by Patterson, his family or others in the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group, nor does it explain the group’s future intentions regarding the Company and IncellDx.
  • The Notice Letter fails to accurately disclose all members of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group and its funding. For example, the full group includes two former directors of the Company – Richard Pestell and Anthony Caracciolo. Mr. Pestell was terminated for cause from his employment position; and both have since instituted litigation against the Company. The Notice Letter also fails to disclose the existence of a newly created entity controlled by Mr. Rosenbaum, which will be funding the campaign, let alone the identities of the other investors in that entity.
  • The Notice Letter falsely states that Patterson has not acquired or sold shares of the Company’s stock within the past two years. In fact, Patterson received Company stock options on October 7, 2019, and December 19, 2019, and exercised an option covering 100,000 shares on February 5, 2020.

This litany of false statements and omissions – of which the above is merely a subset – is highly concerning and raises serious questions about the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group’s motives, funding and conflicts of interest.

CytoDyn $CYDY
